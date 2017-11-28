Shopping ‘Small’ vital

Even before midnight Thanksgiving day, millions across the country were standing in line and waiting to catch the Black Friday sales, while others chose to take advantage of the opportunity to shop local businesses as part of the Small Business Saturday initiative.

Shopping locally on Small Business Saturday can play a vital role in making the economy stronger.

“By participating in our Shop Small Saturday, each individual shopper is showing their pride in their local community and the businesses there,” Deborah Thompson, owner of Simply NC, said. “With their support, we as small businesses will be able to stay in business, provide jobs and reinvest in the community. With such great businesses in Sampson County, shopping small is good for everyone.”

Just as in the past couple of years, the Clinton Main Street Program, in partnership with Sampson Community College’s Small Business Center, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the Western Sampson Commerce Group and Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, worked to promote patrons shopping locally and building the local economy. Area businesses, like Simply NC, Matthews Cards and Gifts, Railroad Street Steakhouse, Clark & Company and Newton Grove Drug Co., helped promote shopping locally through the Sampson Passport Program, drawing customers into local businesses.

“Everybody is familiar with big stores and Black Friday,” Roland Hall, president of the Western Commerce Group, said. “There is never much emphasis on the small businesses who are the livelihood of our local economy.”

Three Sisters Paint Works, operated by Melanie Wrampe, Heather Turlington and Stephanie Jordan, three sisters with a passion for arts and crafts, launched in 2014 after hosting a fundraising event for the March of Dimes in honor of Jordan’s daughter and Turlington’s niece. From those simple efforts, the idea of a small business was born.

“Shopping locally through small independent business is life for many rural families,” Turlington explained. “It’s how needs are met, children are raised, and family businesses are handed down. For Three Sisters Paint Works, it is an opportunity to meet new people and share a passion of art with others.”

Saturday, the local business, who normally works through parties and evenings out with friends, occupied a space downtown and opened their business to all local patrons taking advantage of the Small Business Saturday initiative.

“Three Sisters Paint Works was created to bring you a fun way to spend an evening with the girls, while designing a one of a kind piece of art to add to your home decor,” Turlington said. “Although traffic was low, for us, Small Business Saturday was a success. Three Sisters Paint Works was able to share event opportunities with locals and opportunities to host fundraisers were made. That is what we are about — giving back.”

According to Hall, small businesses work hard to provide products and services to customers in the community. Shopping at small businesses, he added, sustains and helps grow the community.

“Successful small business operations are valued assets that are essential to vibrant communities,” Hall said. “Customers are often pleased to learn they can purchase what they need locally, at competitive prices, without having to leave Sampson County.”

Simply NC owner Deborah Thompson talks with Sampson shopper Roseann Brown about the Small Business Saturday’s passport program. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ShopSmall.jpg Simply NC owner Deborah Thompson talks with Sampson shopper Roseann Brown about the Small Business Saturday’s passport program.

Initiative benefits local businesses

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

