Sampson native earns leadership honors

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson received a LEAD Leadership Gold award for leadership at the HBCUgrow Conference.

Robinson, a native of Ivanhoe, has served as WSSU’s chancellor since January 2015. He was recognized for his work providing students with high-impact practices, such as life-changing internships and study-abroad opportunities that expand their perspectives on the world.

This is one of three recent honors for Robinson. In July, The Triad Business Journal named him one of the Triad’s most admired CEOs, and he was recognized for his work as a “social mobility innovator” by CollegeNET during a summit in Portland, Oregon.

Robinson graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina Central University in 1978 with a degree in psychology and then earned a master’s degree in the field from Fisk University in Tennessee (1980). After completing a pre-doctoral internship at Duke University Medical Center, performing rotations in neuropsychology, psychiatric inpatient and behavioral medicine and health psychology, he earned a doctorate in clinical psychology from Pennsylvania State University (1986). He later completed his clinical training as a research associate at Duke University Medical Center (1990-93). Robinson is married to Denise Robinson, a 1978 NCCU graduate and former elementary school teacher. They have two children.