Illuminating the circle

The town of Newton Grove held its Circle of Lights celebration Monday night, kicking off the holiday season in the town. Approximately 100 people attended, watching the Crepe Myrtles be illuminated to honor deceased family members in a roll call. The celebration was started several years ago by Gail Darden and Sue Vernon. A community choir led by Dwight Williams performed seasonal selections for those attending.

Part of the crowd participating in Newton Grove’s Circle of Lights celebration Monday night.

Gary Mac and Chasity Herring’s sons Liam, left, and James Grady meet with Santa Claus during Monday’s festivities.

Newton Grove Commissioner Alan Herring reads the names of the honorees as part of the Circle of Lights celebration.