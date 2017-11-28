Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 27 —Quavon Morris, 16, of 6108 Lonestar Road, Fayetteville, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 13.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 27 — Sampson Regional Medical Center was the victim in a break-in in which a TV, valued at $250, was stolen. Damage to a door was estimated at $250.

• Nov. 27 — Sharon Bennett of Clinton reported a residential break-in. Entry made through a bathroom window and a 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $500, and coins, valued at $500, reported stolen. Damage to a window screen estimated at $80.

• Nov. 27 — David Schaeffer of Clinton reported the theft of a hedge trimmer, weed eater and electric space heater, valued at $540 total.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

