Christmas angels at SCC

Sampson Community College believes in helping students in or outside the classroom and the college’s Student Government Association believes everyone should experience the joy of giving and receiving during the holiday season. Therefore, the SGA has set up its annual angel tree for unprivileged students at the college. Individuals and departments on campus choose a name from the tree and purchase the gifts for the individual whose name appears on the back of an ornament. Here, SGA President Shadavia Pridgen-Boddie leads students in setting up this year’s tree.

