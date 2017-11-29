IT career paths route through college

Staying ahead of the curve, Sampson Community College’s Information Technology Systems Advisory Board met to discuss several items that will benefit IT students and our community for years to come.

The board, including host Nathan Mckee, department chair for SCC’s Computer Information Technology and Security Department, welcomed Cornelius Lindsey, SCC’s ITS and Network Support administrator; Ginger Stone, CTE director for Sampson County Schools; and Chris Rayner, IT Director for Sampson County Government.

SCC already offers students Microsoft’s Imagine Academy which gives the college’s students unparalleled access to Microsoft training material. This benefits both the college and students by focusing learning on the skills that Microsoft stresses the most. Both in terms of real-world application as well as successfully passing their Industry-standard certification exams.

Additionally, SCC provides access to the PaloAlto Academy which provides students with a unique opportunity to get hands-on experience with equipment from one of the world’s top cyber-security companies. PaloAlto has worked very hard to develop course material that will provide students with a competitive edge in the highly sought after areas of cyber-security.

These highly sought-after programs are offered right here at Sampson Community College right now and allow students in the Sampson County area to get top notch offerings and advancements in IT training without the commute to Raleigh, Charlotte or other areas.

But that’s not enough for SCC.

Board members stressed the realities of the job market. Graduates will often begin in an entry-level position and work their way up so the college has to take the lead to train students to a high standard using up-to-date technology and Sampson County overall needs to consider ways to implement technology early in the education “pipeline” (starting in middle and/or high school) to ensure that students have adequate exposure to technology so they will be up-to-speed when they enter college.

If you have ever wanted to work in the IT field or know about the Microsoft Imagine or PaloAlto academies but never had access to them, call 910-592-8081.

Nathan Mckee, right, department chair for SCC’s Computer Information Technology and Security Department and responsible for the rapid growth of SCC’s IT programs, leads a meeting at which local IT professionals spoke. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SCCinfotech.jpg Nathan Mckee, right, department chair for SCC’s Computer Information Technology and Security Department and responsible for the rapid growth of SCC’s IT programs, leads a meeting at which local IT professionals spoke.

Professionals talk job market, resources available to get into tech