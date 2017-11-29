Spreading holiday cheer

Coleman Simpson, who plays Buddy in the upcoming production of Elf, Jr., rehearses a scene with a group of elves. This production is sponsored by Performance Automotive in Clinton and being directed by Angela Martin. Performances will be Dec. 1-2, 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees Dec. 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m.

