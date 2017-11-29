Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 28 — Marquis Montel Davis, 27, of 532 Fairlane Drive, Warrenton, N.C., was charged on out-of-county warrant with possession of a phone/communication device by inmate. Bond set at
• Nov. 28 — Timothy Junior Murdock, 31, of 194 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Written promise; court date is Jan. 22.
• Nov. 29 — Christopher Adam Hicks, 35, of 12382 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods. No bond set; court date is Jan. 9.
Incidents/investigation
• Nov. 28 — Tommy Daughtry of Clinton reported two handguns, a .22-caliber and .25 caliber, stolen from a storage building along with a small safe. Items valued at $740.
• Nov. 28 — Samantha Guin of Dunn reported a break-in into her residence, with two shotguns, a rifle, assorted jewelry, a safe and a Nintendo DS among the items stolen. Items valued at $3,160.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.