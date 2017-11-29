SCS’ Bracy earns regional administrative award

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy earned another accolade for his work with Sampson County Schools.

He is now the Region 13 Administrator of the Year for the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals (NCAEOP). The organization is the only national professional association for office personnel related to education.

After learning about the award, Bracy said office personnel for education is critical to operate schools and the central office.

“To receive recognition from this group is a high honor for me,” Bracy said. “My hope is that it represents the fact that these staff members value the leadership that I try to demonstrate each and every day and that I expect from school and central office administrators.”

Along with Sampson, Region 13 for the NCAEOP includes Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, and Pender counties. Next, Bracy will compete to become the top district leader in the state.

Bracy’s been involved in education since 1997 and became Sampson Superintendent in 2014. He was previously the superintendent of Northampton County Schools and was a principal and central office administrator for Durham Public Schools.

He earned a doctorate in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in education administration and supervision from Virginia State University. Before these accomplishments, he attended North Carolina Central University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

In addition to earning the NCAEOP award, Bracy was recently named a nominee for the 2017-2018 A. Craig Phillips Superintendent of the Year — the highest honor bestowed on a state superintendent. He was also named Southeast Education Alliance Superintendent of the Year and earned Superintendent of the Year honor from the North Carolina Association of Educators, an organization that advocates for school professionals.

Bracy http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Dr.-Bracy-Picture-1-.jpg Bracy