Hobbton High Students join CTE Honor Society

The Hobbton High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) Honor Society recently inducted 49 new members.

Seniors were nominated by CTE teachers and must have completed a CTE pathway or make plans to complete it before the year ends. Some of the other requirements were based on grades in course, good conduct and maintaining a 3.0 GPA. The inductees must complete two hours of community service before graduation.

Katie Vann, who recently retired, was also recognized and awarded Honorary Membership into the HHS Career and Technical Education Honor Society. She retired from Sampson County Schools and was the Career Development/Special Populations Coordinator at the school.

Shelly Fussell, career development/special populations coordinator and Katie Vann, Honorary Member recipient, assist CTE students at Hobbton High School. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Shelley-and-Katie.jpg Shelly Fussell, career development/special populations coordinator and Katie Vann, Honorary Member recipient, assist CTE students at Hobbton High School. Students from Hobbton High School were recently inducted into the Career and Technical Education Honor Society. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_CTE-HS-2017.jpg Students from Hobbton High School were recently inducted into the Career and Technical Education Honor Society.