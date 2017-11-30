Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 29 — McDonald Preddy of Clinton reported the larceny of a four-wheeler, valued at $600, and a 50-pound bag of dog food, valued at $25.

• Nov. 29 — James Murphy of Harrells reported the windows of his car busted. Damage estimated at $1,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

