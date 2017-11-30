Curtains rise Friday on Elf, Jr.

The Sampson Community Theater with Angela Martin directing a large cast of children and adults, will present for our audiences a family oriented musical that will get you in the holiday spirit. “Elf Jr.” has Coleman Simpson and Schuyler Floyd in the leading roles of Buddy and Jovie; but the majority of the stage is filled with youngsters in costumes of varied pastel colors who sing and dance their way right into your heart. You do not want to miss this show because the whole family will enjoy it and will be singing its songs the rest of this year.

We appreciate Performance Dodge and Performance Ford for their sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased at Inkspot and at Matthew’s Gifts.

This past weekend Dr. L.J. Carr held auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”. There is one more audition Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

“Elf Jr.” is the last show of 2017 so it is time to renew your patron sponsor ticket for 2018 if you have not already done so. A patron ticket gives two people admission to every SCT show produced in 2018 and are available by contacting any board member or by contacting Brenda Martin at 990-4510.

Upcoming events

Elf Jr. — A musical directed by Angela Martin. Show dates Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3,10, at 2:30 p.m.

2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2, and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Coleman Simpson, playing Buddy in the upcoming production of Elf, Jr., gives a hug during one of the scenes. The play opens Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_C-IMG_0170.jpg Coleman Simpson, playing Buddy in the upcoming production of Elf, Jr., gives a hug during one of the scenes. The play opens Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Elf_the_Musical_JR.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

