Something to pray about

I am sure many of you are familiar with the Biblical accounts of what went on between Abraham, Sarah and Hagar. This amazing account full of truths can be found in Genesis chapters 15 through 21.

Abraham believed God when God promised to give him a son. Abraham mistakenly thought the son would or could come through his slave Hagar, since Sarah was barren and could not have children. So Abraham received permission from his wife Sarah, but not God, to have sex with their younger, Egyptian slave, Hagar.

Hagar got pregnant and gave birth to a son which was named Ishmael. As time progressed, God kept his promise to Abraham and Sarah by blessing them with a child when Sarah was 90 and Abraham was 100 years old. The child was named Isaac by God.

There were two sons in the home, one through the flesh and one through the Spirit. Spiritually speaking, Sarah was a picture of promise and grace while Abraham was a picture of faith. Together they are a picture of how we are saved. The bible clearly says we are saved by the grace of God, through the faith of Jesus Christ. Isaac was born by grace (Sarah), through faith. (Abraham)

By doing the math presented to us in Genesis 16:6, we can easily surmise that when Sarah saw Hagar’s son, Ishmael, mocking her son, as described in Genesis 21:1-10, Isaac had to be 3 years old and Ishmael was 17 years old. And as most mothers would do, when she sees her child being picked on by the son of her own husband’s baby-moma, Sarah immediately put her hands on her hips and said to her husband Abraham, “They got to go!”

Obviously, Abraham was hesitant to get rid of his first born son and his special female friend. But then God, stepped into the situation and explicitly told Abraham, in essence, “hearken unto the voice {of your wife.} And as a result of God’s word, Abraham had to let Hagar and Ishmael.

God could not allow, even at this early date in the history of mankind, for Hagar and her child to live together in the same house with Sarah and her child. God could not even explain to Abraham the real reason why He wanted Hagar to leave….but we have been born at such a time that He can reveal it to us.

You see, even before God had given the Law to Abraham’s future descendants, God had to be true to His own Word, even thou that Word had not yet been manifested to mankind. But God knew, and he wants those of us who are free and not in bondage to know that when God looked at Hagar, He saw a picture of the Law that was soon to come.

In the Old Testament, Sarah is always symbolic of the promises of God. When God saw Hagar come into the picture, as Abraham’s futile attempt to help God fulfill the promise of a son, God saw Hagar as a picture of the Law that would come later. Like the Law, Hagar was added alongside Sarah, until the son that God had promised would come. In the early days of mankind, according to Galatians 3:20, we were kept under the Law until God’s promised only begotten Son would come. God’s only begotten Son Jesus Christ is the embodiment of faith. And the bible says before faith came we were kept under a schoolmaster, but now that faith has come, there is no longer a need for a schoolmaster … the law.

Abraham was not in a position to receive an explanation from God as to why Hagar had to leave. But we know, according to our new covenant with God through Jesus Christ., that Grace (Sarah) and Hagar (Law) cannot dwell together. If an attempt is made for them to do so, the end result is bad household. This explains the depravity of the church today.

If you have accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior then you are a child of God by faith in Jesus Christ. Not by faith in your church, pastor or friend but only by faith in Jesus Christ. As Galatians states, “For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ, {ye} have put on Christ. And if you have accepted Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed. As God told Abraham to get Hagar out of the house, God is telling us to get rid of everything in our local church houses that represents Hagar while at the same time, making every effort to maintain Sarah.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is a columnist for The Sampson Independent.

