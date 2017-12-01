Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 30 — Yanika Cromartie, 24, of 1006 Parkersburg Road, Garland, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse (non-assaultive). Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 9.

• Nov. 30 — Brittany Ann Hope, 21, of 161 Mill Creek Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with domestic simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 18.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 30 — Norma Bueso of Turkey reported the theft of assorted jewelry and cash. Items valued at $4,200.

• Nov. 30 — Judson Pate Jr. of Faison and two others reported theft of a Chevy Silverado and a break-in to a Toyota 4Runner, along with the theft of numerous firearms and power and hand tools. Items valued at approximately $12,865.

• Nov. 30 — Eugene’s Trucking Inc. of Faison was the victim in a theft of a 53-foot refrigerated utility trailer, valued at $25,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.