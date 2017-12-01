Stedman resident suspect in Sampson, Cumberland robberies

A Stedman man is in custody following robberies in Sampson and Cumberland counties, including an incident reported Wednesday night at a Roseboro convenience store.

The Roseboro robbery was reported just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at EZ Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (N.C. 24) in Roseboro. Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded and talked with the store clerk, who said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money out of the register. The clerk charged after the suspect, who fled from the store, got into a vehicle and sped off, according to reports.

The store clerk was able to obtain license plate information and contacted 911 and relayed it to them, said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

A broadcast with the suspect and vehicle information was dispatched out to Sampson and surrounding counties. Cumberland County Sheriff’s authorities ultimately located the vehicle — a 2005 gray Toyota Camry — in their county and took the suspect, Dennis Ray Horne, 42, of 8401 Clinton Road, Stedman, into custody.

Horne allegedly had struck a Fayetteville business after the Roseboro business, authorities said.

He was detained in the Cumberland County Detention Center in connection with a robbery at Strickland’s on N.C. Hwy 210 South in Fayetteville. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed under $100,000 secured bond. He was expected to face similar charges in the Roseboro incident.

In the Fayetteville robbery, the cashier stated that a white male subject wearing a gray zip-up jacket walked into the store and picked up a bag of potato chips. He walked to the register, placed the potato chips on the counter and requested the money in the register be given to him, according to Cumberland Sheriff’s reports. After being given an undetermined amount of money, the suspect ran out the store and got into an awaiting vehicle.

The vehicle and suspect description — white male with a grey zip-up jacket with a blue undershirt — matched the suspect from the Roseboro robbery earlier in the night and the license plate information provided by the Roseboro clerk assisted Cumberland County authorities track down the vehicle.

Cumberland detectives reportedly contacted the owner of the vehicle at his residence on Clinton Road in Stedman. It was later determined the passenger in the vehicle, Horne, was the suspect. They took Horne into custody without incident.

Horne http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Horne-mug.jpg Horne

Suspect linked to incidents in Sampson, Cumberland

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

