Garland FD starts toy drive

GARLAND — Throughout the year, members of the Volunteer Garland Fire & Rescue Department are ready to help residents during emergency situations.

With Christmas coming soon, they would like to help in a different way through a toy drive. Drop-off dates are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at the station, located at 375 W. Second St., Garland. The department is accepting a variety of toys for children of all ages.

“Any toy that can be donated will be awesome,” said Firefighter Kaela Watts. “This is the first year we’ve done this so I hope that we have a good turnout.”

Throughout the month, Watts said Garland volunteers will add to a pile of gifts donated by the public. Firefighters are also providing prepared meals to two families in the area. With Christmas just a few weeks away, Watts said the department wanted to reach out to the community with the toy drive.

“We felt like this would be a good way to do so,” Watts said. “A lot of people aren’t as fortunate during Christmas.”

Next year, the department would like to expand by helping out residents during Thanksgiving. The department was established in 1956 and improved throughout the year while provide rescue services to Garland residents and others in surrounding areas.

“It makes us feel really good,” Watts said. “The only time they really see us is when they’re having trouble … their house is on fire or if they’ve been in a wreck. Of course they’re appreciative then. But we want them to know that we care about people in the community, not only when they’re having trouble.”

Members of the Garland Fire Department are currently collecting toys for children in the community. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Garland.jpg Members of the Garland Fire Department are currently collecting toys for children in the community.

Drop-off dates set for Dec. 9, 16