Partnering to protect county property

Sampson Community College’s Building and Construction Trades department, under the leadership of department head Barney Grady, establishing a partnership with the county that will see Sheriff’s Office property protected. Lt. Marcus Smith of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is heading up a project involving SCC students that includes the construction of a 30-by-60-foot shelter to house a new armored truck along with other equipment. Jimmy Sinclair, of J.E. Sinclair Construction, brought his crane to erect trusses for the large building and other community partners have pitched in along the way. Sinclair regularly participates in projects involving the college and lends assistance and advice to the program. The SCC department, through an ongoing partnership with the City of Clinton, has previously constructed real houses that are later sold to the public. The county project exposes students to a different type of construction, to include building layout, cranes and metal roofing.

