Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 30 — Gabino Guevara, 68, of 1035 Emmaus Church Road, Dudley, was charged with sexual battery. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Dec. 1 — Douglas Brian Parker, 35, of 315 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; no court date listed.

• Dec. 1 — Danthony Venable, 26, of 12010 Old Mintz Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 2o.

• Dec. 1 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 42, of 89 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault on a government official/employee, resisting public officer and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Dec. 1 — James Curtis Walker, 27, of 41 Golden Eagle Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 1 — Antionette Virginia Evans, 27, of 708 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 4.

• Dec. 2 — Maurice Dwayne Williams, 35, of 31 Friendly Lane, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 2 — Juan Gerardo Montes Cruz, 37, of 1284 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 2 — Christopher Swan Melvin, 42, of 250 Parkersburg Ave., Garland, was charged with assault and battery. Written promise; court date is Dec. 18.

• Dec. 2 — Tiria Lashawn Grady, 43, of 67 Blake St., Lillington, was charged on out-of-county warrant with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Dec. 2 — Melissa Ann Showman, 40, of 2677 Memorial Church Road, Kenly, was charged on out-of-county warrant with possession of stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Dec. 2 — Jacob Matthew Hawks, 18, of 303 Harpers Glen, Clinton, was charged with resisting, delay and obstruct and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 2 — Rose Eileen Brigham, 56, of 1625 Carter Town Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 2 — Rodney Jerome Mott, 19, of 64 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Dec. 22.

• Dec. 3 — Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 24, of 94 Godwin Estate Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 3 — Andrew Burtiss Brewington, 23, of 29 LD Johnson Lane, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 3 — Victorio Perez, 31, of 152 Cousin Fannie Road, Faison, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 3 — Victor Perez, 24, of 212 Center St., Faison, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 3 — Ruben Delgado Vasquez, 26, of 506 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 3 — Joshua David Autry, 17, of 565 Reeda Branch Road, Roseboro, was charged with harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is Dec. 12.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 1 — Alan Parker of Clinton reported a break-in and theft from his property. A mini fridge and two shotguns, valued at $1,150 total, were taken.

• Dec. 2 — Now Garcia of Clinton reported the theft of two floor jacks, truck batteries and a metal set of car ramps, valued at $1,530.

• Dec. 3 — Tyler Dale of Garland reported the theft of two TVs, a PlayStation 4 console with assorted games and an iPad. Items were valued at $2,250.

• Dec. 3 —Douglas Fryar of Clinton reported property taken from a Garland residence. Coins, a laptop and handgun, valued at $1,410 total, were reported taken.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

