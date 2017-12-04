Christmas comes to Newton Grove

Santa Claus and his helpers showed up to greet the crowd at the annual Newton Grove Christmas Parade on Saturday.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Tiny Miss Hobbton Alexandra Cantrell and her driver wave to the crowd.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Newton Grove Methodist Church portrays the reason for the season.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Newton Grove Drug Co. shows off their holiday spirit.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Hobbton High School’s FFA rides the First Citizens and Transformer Maintenance Float.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Hog Slat Family float makes its way through Newton Grove.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Dunn Clowns, always a parade hit, strut their stuff and show off for the crowd.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Newton Grove Town Board throws out candy for the kids in the crowd.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Hobbton High Band puts on their marching show.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
A group of antique cars from the Easy Street Cruisers Car Club off their rides.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The award-winning Midway High Band struts their stuff and entertains the crowd with holiday selections.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
