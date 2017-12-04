Supporting small businesses

Viola Marshall was our Sampson County Small Business Saturday Passport Drawing winner of $300 in cash. Marshall received the check from Elizabeth Stewart, president of the Clinton Development Corporation and chair of the Clinton Main Street Program Organization Committee. Approximately $3,000 was spent on Small Business Saturday with 32 small businesses throughout Sampson County as part of the Small Business Saturday Passport Program which required participants to acquire four receipts from four different Sampson County businesses to be eligible to be included in the drawing. ‘The Clinton Main Street Program in partnership with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Western Sampson Commerce Group, and Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau encourage Sampson County citizens to shop local this holiday season,’ said Mary M. Rose, director of the Clinton-Sampson Planning Department and manager of the Clinton Main Street Program.

Viola Marshall was our Sampson County Small Business Saturday Passport Drawing winner of $300 in cash. Marshall received the check from Elizabeth Stewart, president of the Clinton Development Corporation and chair of the Clinton Main Street Program Organization Committee. Approximately $3,000 was spent on Small Business Saturday with 32 small businesses throughout Sampson County as part of the Small Business Saturday Passport Program which required participants to acquire four receipts from four different Sampson County businesses to be eligible to be included in the drawing. ‘The Clinton Main Street Program in partnership with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Western Sampson Commerce Group, and Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau encourage Sampson County citizens to shop local this holiday season,’ said Mary M. Rose, director of the Clinton-Sampson Planning Department and manager of the Clinton Main Street Program. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_small-biz.jpg Viola Marshall was our Sampson County Small Business Saturday Passport Drawing winner of $300 in cash. Marshall received the check from Elizabeth Stewart, president of the Clinton Development Corporation and chair of the Clinton Main Street Program Organization Committee. Approximately $3,000 was spent on Small Business Saturday with 32 small businesses throughout Sampson County as part of the Small Business Saturday Passport Program which required participants to acquire four receipts from four different Sampson County businesses to be eligible to be included in the drawing. ‘The Clinton Main Street Program in partnership with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Western Sampson Commerce Group, and Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau encourage Sampson County citizens to shop local this holiday season,’ said Mary M. Rose, director of the Clinton-Sampson Planning Department and manager of the Clinton Main Street Program.