Faison man dies in wreck; charge leveled

A Warsaw woman has been charged in connection with a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Faison man late Saturday night, a few miles north of Warsaw, according to N.C. Highway Patrol reports.

The deadly wreck happened at 11:27 p.m. Saturday on Bowdens Road (State Road 1301), about 4 miles northeast of Warsaw. According to reports, Keana Wilson of Warsaw was traveling south on Bowdens Road in a 2009 Dodge Charger while Christopher Michael King, 35, of Faison, was traveling north in a 2006 Chrysler.

Wilson’s vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck the Chrysler being driven by King, who was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. King was not wearing a seat belt at the time. There was no alcohol impairment suspected in the wreck, according to Janet Lewis with the N.C. Highway Patrol out of Kenansville, who relayed reports from investigating troopers.

Wilson was transported to Vidant Duplin in Kenansville with what was labeled as “serious injuries,” however a condition report was not available Monday. Wilson, whose age was not immediately known, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

King’s death was the eighth on Duplin County roadways this year, to go along with the 11 fatal collisions that claimed 13 total lives in Pender County, Lewis stated.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

