Middle school band prepares for winter concert

The Sampson Middle School band students have been preparing for their big winter concert, coming up later this week, and an invitation to the public to start getting into the Christmas spirit.

For the last six weeks, the students have been practicing for the big performance, a holiday extravaganza being held Thursday, Dec. 7 inside the Clinton High School auditorium. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance from each of the grade levels.

“We’re playing a lot favorite holiday tunes,” Vevlyn Lowe, middle school band director, said about the family event. “There’s lots of tunes little kids will love.”

During her time at SMS, Lowe said students have always been excited about playing winter hits such as “Blue Christmas,” “Believe” from The Polar Express, “Feliz Navidad” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Student Emma Hobson, seventh-grade student, is one of many students looking forward to the upcoming winter concert.

“The Christmas songs that my class is performing are amazing,” Emma said. “It is special to be able to perform in fron to our families and the community.”

As a musician, Emma said she enjoys making music and practicing to make sure people like it.

“I really love the piece we are playing that is a combination of two Christmas songs,” the french horn player added.

Marlee Johnson, a seventh-grade band student, is looking forward to watching people light up as they play the music. It’s something she enjoys doing.

I like the winter music because when we all play together it sounds peaceful and really pretty,” Marlee said. “After we finish a piece, I feel accomplished and the band works very hard to perform well.”

Marlee said she loves being a part of the middle school band and having the opportunity to perform in front of other people.

Like the other students, Marlee is also excited about an upcoming recording for the band program.

“They get pumped up whenever we bring in all the recording equipment,” Lowe said.

Music selected for the concert will be produced for a CD which is being sold by the students for $10. Proceeds will go toward the band program to help repair instruments and to make new purchases for horns and music.

Eighth grade band student Chloe Holloman said she loves the musical selections the band will be playing during this week’s concert.

“We’ll get the chance to perform in front of people after learning new music and new pieces,” Holloman shared.

Sampson Middle School band director Vevlyn Lowe conducts the seventh grade band as they rehearse for the winter concert.

