Three stops yield three meth arrests

Three men were arrested after separate traffic stops within a three-hour window Friday night as they traveled in different areas of the county, each reportedly in possession of methamphetamine, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Drug agents with the Special Investigations Division made the arrests. The first came at 4:20 p.m. Friday, according to reports.

Donald Ardell Jackson, 49, of 49 Junk Yard Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance after SID agents conducted a traffic stop on Five Bridge Road in the Clinton area.

According to reports, they spotted the person driving and knew he did not have a valid driver’s license. During the subsequent stop, probable cause was established to search the vehicle and during that search, 1 gram of meth was located inside the vehicle.

Jackson’s bond was set at $25,000 secured.

The next stop came at 5 p.m. Friday when SID agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Penny Tew Mill Road and N.C. 242 in the Roseboro area.

According to sheriff’s authorities, the driver failed to yield for a brief time and after coming to a stop, he attempted to flee on foot only to be apprehended by agents.

David Robert Field, 48, of 214 Woodcrest Ave., Smithfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and domestic violence protective order violation.

A search yielded o.6 grams of meth. Field’s bond was set at $25,000 secured.

The third stop happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Garland.

In that incident, Jerry Wayne Jernigan, 43, of 134 Opossum Lane, Harrells, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Like the other two men, Jernigan’s bond was also set at $25,000 secured.

the charges against him stem from a stop by SID agents on his vehicle for a traffic violation as he traveled on South Ingold Avenue in Garland. During a probable cause search, 1 gram of meth was located inside the vehicle.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.