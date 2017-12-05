Officials optimistic about spring semester

Sampson Community College has seen a downward trend in enrollment numbers over the last few semesters, but school officials are hoping the number of students already enrolled for the spring semester is a good sign of change.

According to Blair Hairr, dean of student services, spring registration is well underway, with over 1,000 students having taken advantage of the early registration process.

“Sampson Community College provides an array of programs and opportunities for any individual that steps through our doors,” Hairr shared. “The mission of Sampson Community College is to provide accessible and affordable education, workforce training, and lifelong enrichment, and that is what we are doing.”

The number of students who have taken advantage of early registration is just slightly lower than the total reported number of students enrolled for Fall 2017 semester, which was lower than the same time the year before. According to Marvin Rondon, director of academic services and institutional affairs, there were 1,413 students enrolled this past semester.

At this time, students who have not completed the admissions and financial aid process will most likely have to wait until March to begin the second eight-week class, a second enrollment option for students.

The mini-mester offers students a second opportunity to enroll in classes during the spring if they were unable to do so during registration earlier in December. The eight-week semester is available to both new and returning students.

“We consider this a very successful adaptation that allows students who were late securing financial aid or who were unable to start classes in January to enroll later in the spring,” Hair said. “We have a number of students who find the ‘mini-mester’ works best for their skills and time management. As an example, ENG 111 and ENG 112 can be completed in one 16-week period utilizing two ‘mini-mesters’.”

Enrollment numbers for the summer semesters were up, largely in part due to the expanded schedule of classes being offered. This influx of students, Hairr explained, could have been the reason students were not enrolling during the fall.

This past year, SCC has served 2,250 unduplicated students in the curriculum programs. According to Hairr, the faculty, staff and administration are committed to the people of Sampson County and like providing as many options for students as possible.

“With over 20 curriculum program areas, including college transfer, the college’s motto ‘Begin here, go anywhere’ is tangible for anyone interested in attending SCC,” Hairr said. “As the campus continues to expand and enhance, we are hopeful more and more prospective students will select SCC as their desired place of study.”

In addition to new courses being offered, starting Fall 2017, SCC offered students who were over 65 years of age the chance to audit a course without payment of any required tuition or registration fee.

In Fall 2016, the college offered three new programs, which was attributed as being one of the reasons enrollment was up. Students were given the opportunity to register for the medical assisting program, emergency medical science program and emergency management technology program.

Late registration for the spring semester will be held Jan. 3-4, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

For more information about Sampson Community College and the many academic programs and opportunities, visit www.sampsoncc.edu or call 910-592-8081. For anyone interested in fall classes, contact the college.

