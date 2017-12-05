Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 4 — Chasity Rose Britt, 19, of 3622 U.S. Hwy. 74 West, Lumberton, was charged with drunk and disruptive. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 16.
Incidents/investigations
• Dec. 4 — Matilda Pate of Winterville, N.C., reported the theft of a bridal gown, valued at $500, and a coffee pot, valued at $50.
• Dec. 4 —Estelle Robinson of Garland reported the theft of an undisclosed sum of cash.
• Dec. 4 — Doris Tart of Harrells reported the larceny of an industrial refrigerator, $4,000, and a toilet, valued at $50. Damage to assorted building materials estimated at $2,000.
• Dec. 4 — Dorcas Rogers of Clinton reported the theft of a generator, valued at $700.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.