LHS soccer team collects gifts


The boys of the Lakewood High School soccer team collected items for Christmas for the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. Coach Jay Faircloth and the team were able to collect toys and can food to assist these families. These items were received by the Sampson County Department of Aging Family Caregiver Support Program. Pictured are Tyler Hobbs, Logan Thomas, Angela Faircloth, Jay Faircloth, Erick Garcia and Jorge Ramirez.


