Wooten, Lee retain county board posts

It was status quo for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which opted unanimously Monday to keep its leadership intact for 2018.

Clark Wooten was elected chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and Sue Lee was elected vice-chairwoman during the reorganization of the board, retaining the seats they held this entire year. State law dictates that the board elect its officers during its first meeting in December each year.

On Monday night, County manager Ed Causey presided over the election of the chairman.

Wooten, who has been the representative of District 1 for the past three years, was elected as chairman to the board last year after Sue Lee decided to withdraw her name from consideration after being nominated by Wooten to be the first female chairwoman. She returned the favor at that time, nominating Wooten, who was subsequently elected unanimously as chairman.

On Monday, she again quickly nominated Wooten. No other nominations were made and the vote in favor of Wooten was unanimous.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you again,” Wooten said. “It is truly an honor.”

Wooten then presided over the election of vice-chairman, nominating Lee for vice-chair, a motion also unanimously approved.

“I appreciate your confidence in me,” said Lee. “It’s nice to have a great leader to assist.”

Wooten was first elected as commissioner in November 2014, one of two newcomers to the board along with Lee. Lee has served as vice-chairwoman since that time, first under chairman Billy Lockamy, and for the past year under Wooten.

The board also includes Republican Jerol Kivett and Democrat Commissioners Albert Kirby and Harry Parker.

