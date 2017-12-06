Concept, Design, Application

Students at Sampson Community College were able to make their latest project jump right off the page this week. SCC’s Advanced Microsoft Word class, taught by instructor Benita Hayes of the Administration and Medical Office Administration Department, created labels for water bottles. The project allowed students to actually create and design the labels using the popular program, but also see their design come to life by printing, cutting and pasting the labels onto bottles. The purpose of the exercise is to allow students to understand real-world applications and possibilities of using programs sometimes overlooked as simply a program for writing documents.

