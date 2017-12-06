Testing marks earn honors

Clinton High School is among four school districts in North Carolina receiving accolades for student achievement on Advance Placement testing.

The district was honored Wednesday and named one of the 447 school districts named to the College Board Honor Roll. This placement was made because of Clinton High Schools significant gains in student access and success on advanced placement tests.

According to information released by the College Board, to be included on the 8th annual Honor Roll list, Clinton City Schools had to, since 2015, increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of 3 or higher.

Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP. This is exactly what Clinton High School has done.

“As principal of Clinton High School, I am proud of the work of the students, teachers, and counseling staff who have, for the second year in a row, earned the prestigious College Board District Honor Roll,” CHS principal Dr. Steve Miller said following Wednesday’s presentation. “The students have accepted the challenge for equity and access to rigorous AP classes at Clinton High School and they have demonstrated tremendous growth in qualifying scores.”

Through hard work and dedication, the AP teachers at Clinton High School have grown the AP program and are working to continue offering more advanced courses for students considering college placement.

“Congratulations to all the educators and administrators in this district who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to participate and succeed in AP,” said Trevor Packer, head of AP and Instruction. “These educators and administrators are fostering a culture in their schools and classrooms that allows students to face new challenges and build the confidence to succeed.”

National data for 2017 shows that among the American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students with a high degree of readiness for AP, only half are participating. The AP organization is working to get more of these students to participate by giving them access to a wide variety of courses.

“Clinton High School and the Clinton City Schools are committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds,” a press release states. “Helping more students learn at a higher level and earn higher AP scores is an objective of all members of the AP community, from AP teachers to district and school administrators to college professors. Many districts are experimenting with initiatives and strategies to see how they can expand access and improve student performance at the same time.”

AP courses are offered at Clinton High School to any students who have an interest in taking the class. With a proficient exam, students have the opportunity to earn college credit prior to graduation from high school. It’s for that reason that school officials are hoping to continue growing the program.

In 2017, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admission process. Inclusion on the 8th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2015 to 2017, looking across 37 AP Exams, including world language and culture.

The following criteria were used. Districts must:

• Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts;

• Increase or maintain the percentage of exams taken by black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian/Alaska Native students; and

• Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2017 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2015 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.

“This growth comes as a result of their teachers and the very intentional counseling and planning to take rigorous pre-AP and AP courses,” Miller added. “We are also thankful for our friends at the NC AP Partnership (NCAPP). Their professional development and support with AP Summer Institutes has fostered excellent AP teaching at Clinton High School.”

CHS among four in state lauded for AP achievement

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

