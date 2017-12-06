Sampson-Clinton Public Library to host Toddler program

Toddlers often play with their food and branches throughout the Sampson-Clinton Public Library are ready to turn that curiosity into a learning process.

Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage is looking forward to the new Toddler Storytime program being held Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29, at libraries throughout Sampson County. It’s aimed towards children 18 months to 3-years-old. The theme is “Playing With Your Food.”

“At this age, most children are really curious about food because they’re transitioning from baby foods to solids,” Savage said.

During sessions scheduled to last 30 to 45 minutes, librarians will help parents explore their children’s curiosity by using finger puppets, songs and chants. Some of the lessons will include healthy habits and where the food comes from.

Savage said another benefit of the program is encouraging the toddlers to get involved with reading and books.

“Reading builds their vocabulary and educates them on applying different skills,” Savage said. “Reading is one of those fundamental things that can help engage your kids at an early age.”

The program is one of several initiatives of the Sampson-Clinton Public Library to engage youths throughout the county. Its Fall Story Time for ages 5 to 10 began in September and will end in December. Dates are available at goo.gl/Ja986q. Savage said there was a demand for toddler age group. The library is plans to add more dates in the spring. Families are also welcome to attend the sessions too.

“We finding that families bring their other children as well,” she said. “That’s a good thing because you want these program to be interactive where the kids see all of their family members participating.”

Registration is not required. For more information about the program, contact Savage at 910-592-4153 or by email at tsavage@sampsonnc.com.

TODDLER STORYTIME DATES

The J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton

• 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28

Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove

• 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29

Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland

• 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29

Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro

• 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow the paper on Twitter @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

