Elf, Jr. closes out holiday production

Coleman Simpson in the role of “Buddy” and costumed in a green coat and yellow trousers welcomes you and your family to attend “Elf, Jr” for its final performances this Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

This is a family oriented Christmas show which will leave you ready to enjoy Christ’s birthday with a smile on your face and a song in your heart. Tickets are available at Inkspot and Matthew’s Gifts. Performance Automotive is sponsoring this delightful play filled with youngsters singing and dancing so if you miss it, you will miss a beautiful event.

“Elf, Jr.” is the last show of 2017 so it is time to renew your patron sponsor ticket for 2018 if you have not already done so. A patron ticket gives two people admission to every SCT show produced in 2018 and are available by contacting any board member or by contacting Brenda Martin at 990-4510.

2018 SCT Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us by what we have already done.

Compromise: The art of dividing a cake in such a way that everybody believes they got the biggest piece.

The best portion of a good person’s life is their little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.

Coleman Simpson, playing the part of Buddy in the production Elf, Jr., talks with the other elves during one of the scenes. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_D-Elf-Jr-11-28-17-031.jpg Coleman Simpson, playing the part of Buddy in the production Elf, Jr., talks with the other elves during one of the scenes. Tom Wilbur|SCT photo Elf, Jr. will hold final performances this weekend. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_D-Elf-Jr-11-28-17-042.jpg Elf, Jr. will hold final performances this weekend. Tom Wilbur|SCT photo http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Dr.-Bruce-Caldwell.jpg Tom Wilbur|SCT photo

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.