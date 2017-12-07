Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 1 — Terrence Lee Faison, 41, of 632 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 6 — James Thomas Carr, 20, of 3964 Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, carrying concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 6 — Alfonso Rodriguez Mendoza, 32, of 5615 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center, failure to heed light or siren, consuming open container and no operator’s license. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Jan. 18.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 6 — Ann Barefoot of Newton Grove reported the theft of farm equipment. A 12-foot hydraulic disc, valued at $2,000, was taken.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

