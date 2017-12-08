Posted on by

Grinch spotted at college

Sampson Community College’s Academy of Continuing Excellence (ACE) students entertained a packed house at their ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ at the Activity Center on campus this week. The ACE program increases the basic skills of those with intellectual disabilities in order for them to gain the level of independence necessary to move either to employment or to continue post-secondary education and ultimately become a contributing member of society. The play allows students to get in touch with their creative side and, as always, brought down the house.


