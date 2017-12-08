Celebrating Christmas in the City

Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm gives a fist bump to one of the young riders of the barrel train, which delighted children throughout the night in downtown Clinton, where live entertainment took place as part of the annual Christmas in the City. The Clinton Main Street Program, in partnership with the Sampson County History Museum, Sampson Arts Council, Clinton Kiwanis Club, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and area sponsors, put on the event. There was a Christmas tree lighting, hay rides, gingerbread decorating, carriage rides through downtown, as well as the Kiwanis Secret Shop.

Sampson County History Museum volunteers Lila Maxwell, left, and Noel Thompson, were on hand Thursday night to give tours on the grounds.

Jerry Murphy boards the Hubb’s Farm train on the way to taking some people on the express around the downtown. He operated the train with brother Justin.

Each of the buildings at the Sampson County History Museum was illuminated and decorated for the season.

Carriage rides whisked people in and around the downtown, where the lights from Christmas decorations could be taken in throughout the night.

Lila Maxwell gives a tour to a group taking in some of the History Museum and escaping the cold of a December evening in Clinton.