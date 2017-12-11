Cutting an array of color

Students in Sampson Community College’s Advanced Color and Cutting class held their first-ever hair competition. Online voters chose their favorites among the competitors. Pictured, from left, are: Hannah Sutton, Charlene Johnson, Inez Herring and Brittany Testerman. Pictured, at far left, is a design from student Patrice Murphy (not pictured). Testerman’s creation won first place and Sutton’s took second. For more information about cosmetic services offered by SCC’s Cosmetology department, call 910-592-8081.

