Meth arrests made after traffic stop

Four people with criminal convictions on their record have been charged in connection with a traffic stop in which meth was discovered.

Early Saturday morning, around 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint and, upon arrival, made contact with and stopped the suspicious vehicle — a 2004 Toyota Camry.

The stop was made on Bearskin Road in the Clinton area, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. Arrested were: Brian Keith Sessoms, 35, of 38 Stafford Lane, Clinton; James Lee Staton, 27, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton; Misty Mishoe Cole, 39, of 1685 Indian Town Road, Clinton; and Donald Watts III, 37, of 162 Emerly Lane, Clinton.

Upon stopping the vehicle, one suspect — Watt — reportedly fled on foot and was apprehended. The others remained with the vehicle and were detained by deputies on scene. A search of the vehicle revealed a pistol and meth.

All four were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports state that 0.4 grams of meth was seized during the incident. All four were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.

Sessoms received an additional charge of a carrying concealed weapon and Watts was additionally charged with resisting public officer. Sessoms and Watts had $1,500 and $5,000, respectively, tacked on to their bond amount for the meth-related offenses.

Cole has the longest criminal record of the four arrested, and is the only one of the four with previous drug convictions and an active probationary term, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Cole’s convictions date back to 2006, including assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, resisting public officer, simple assault, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and multiple counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

She was convicted in June 2017 and initially given a suspended sentence and probation, which was subsequently revoked. She served six weeks in prison for that drug conviction, and was released Nov. 23, little more than two weeks before she was arrested again Saturday.

According to court records, Watts was previously convicted in 2014 of cruelty to animals in Sampson County and in 2016 with failure to register as a sex offender in Cumberland. Staton has multiple convictions of breaking and entering and larceny in recent years in Sampson, while Sessoms also has convictions ranging from carrying a concealed weapon, obtaining property by false pretenses and communicating threats, NCDPS records show.

Sessoms http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_sessoms.jpg Sessoms Watts http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_watts.jpg Watts Staton http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Staton.jpg Staton Cole http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cole.jpg Cole

Four taken into custody

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616.

