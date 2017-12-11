The parades march on

The cold weather, mixed with rain, didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit around Sampson County this past weekend, as both Roseboro and Clinton held their annual Christmas parades to help kick off the holiday season.

Friday night temperatures were in the 30s and a steady rain fell throughout the evening, but officials from Roseboro stuck to their guns, not canceling the evening parade.

“Despite the rain, we still had beautiful floats, queens, and many other entries in our parade,” Roseboro mayor Alice Butler stated about not cancelling the parade. “I am proud of everyone that came out to either be in it, work it or watch it. We also understand those that decided not to participate. We were fortunate that during the parade there was only a slight drizzle.”

As to canceling the parade, Butler said she felt it was the best option to continue with the festivities and those who could make it would come out and enjoy the parade.

“This time of the year, everyone is very busy and it is virtually impossible to re-schedule due to other commitments by our entries, volunteers and workers as well as the expenses incurred like the renting of equipment,” Butler explained “An event, like our parade, involves hundreds of people. Hopefully the weather will be better next year.”

Clinton mayor Lew Starling echoed Butler’s feelings, stating that the parade would go on regardless of inclement weather.

“That I know of, we have never cancelled a Clinton Christmas parade and I don’t see us starting now,” the mayor said.

Santa made a long, cold trip to Sampson County Friday evening, but said he was accustomed to cold weather and traveling in the rain.

“When you travel all over the world, you go through different climates,” Santa said about his travels through different countries. “The cold doesn’t bother me anyway. It’s cold in the North Pole and have extra layers on to keep me warm.”

Santa took time before Roseboro’s parade Friday night to visit with local children.

Six-year-old Nolon Register hoped up on Santa’s lap, and with a hint of shyness, told Santa he wanted a four wheeler and Legos for Christmas.

After sharing stories with young Nolon, Santa gave him a very important job.

“I want you to listen to your mom and dad, and make sure you are always honest,” the jolly man told the young boy.

Mikayla Hurtado, a nine-year-old girl, was a little more hesitant about sitting in Santa’s lap, but eager to tell him about all of the things she wants for Christmas. She also had a few questions for Santa.

“What do your reindeer like to eat,” Mikayla asked.

Santa had a simple answer for the young girl.

“We travel all over the world, and there is nothing they like more than a sprig of Sampson County grass,” he said. “If you can leave nine sprigs of grass out for them, they will be happy.”

Already in town, Santa stuck around Saturday morning and ended the Clinton Christmas parade.

Nolon Register talked with Santa during Roseboro’s Christmas festivities Friday night, and told him he wants a four wheeler and Legos for Christmas. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade1-1.jpg Nolon Register talked with Santa during Roseboro’s Christmas festivities Friday night, and told him he wants a four wheeler and Legos for Christmas. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Despite the cold, Santa has a wave for those watching the Clinton Christmas parade. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade2-1.jpg Despite the cold, Santa has a wave for those watching the Clinton Christmas parade. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Santa talks with Mikayla Hurtado about what she wants for Christmas. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade3-1.jpg Santa talks with Mikayla Hurtado about what she wants for Christmas. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Wet roads kept the Sudan Roadsters from performing their normal tricks at the Clinton Christmas parade. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade4-1.jpg Wet roads kept the Sudan Roadsters from performing their normal tricks at the Clinton Christmas parade. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Mt. Vernon Baptist Church reminded everyone the ‘Reason for the Season’ with their nativity scene on the church float in the Christmas parade. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade5-1.jpg Mt. Vernon Baptist Church reminded everyone the ‘Reason for the Season’ with their nativity scene on the church float in the Christmas parade. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Performance Automotive was in the Christmas spirit with their Santa’s Workshop float and mini-car. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade6-1.jpg Performance Automotive was in the Christmas spirit with their Santa’s Workshop float and mini-car. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent The cold, wet weather didn’t keep these two boys from having fun at the Clinton Christmas parade. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade7-1.jpg The cold, wet weather didn’t keep these two boys from having fun at the Clinton Christmas parade. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent The Dunn Clowns were performing as usual, dancing to the music, during Saturday’s parade. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade8-1.jpg The Dunn Clowns were performing as usual, dancing to the music, during Saturday’s parade. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent One of the Dunn clowns was eager to shake this little kid’s hand during the Clinton Christmas parade. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_parade9-1.jpg One of the Dunn clowns was eager to shake this little kid’s hand during the Clinton Christmas parade. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent

Weather doesn’t dampen Christmas tradition

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

