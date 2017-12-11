Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 9 — Dallas Billington Kirby, 54, of 1446 High House Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Dec. 19.
• Dec. 9 — Wayne Anthony McNeil, 53,of 455 Tram Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 17.
• Dec. 9 — Desmond Shamar Phillips, 17, of 964 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 18.
Incidents/investigations
• Dec. 8 — Jackie Smith of Clinton reported the theft of two generators and various power tools, supplies and equipment. Items valued at $3,900.
• Dec. 8 — Sonya Calcutt of Dunn and BASF The Chemical Company of Durham were victims in motor vehicle break-ins. Stolen was a laptop, bookbag and cash. Items valued at $1,625.
• Dec. 9 — Cecelia Hudson of Turkey reported a break-in to an office building and the theft of assorted hand and power tools, valued at $500. Damage to interior doors and door frames estimated at $2,000.
• Dec. 9 — Katherine Strickland of Dunn reported the larceny of an Xbox, controller, games and accessories, valued at $665.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.