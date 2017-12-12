Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 11 — Ashleigh Reed Bowdem, 19, of 4219 Needmore Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 9.
Incidents/investigations
• Dec. 11 — Marco Mauricello of Clinton reported a break-in and the theft of .22-caliber rifles, Xbox with games and assortment of rings and watches. Items valued at $2,415.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.