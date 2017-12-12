Routine stop leads to meth arrests

A traffic stop in northern Sampson County Monday resulted in three Wayne County residents being taken in on drug charges.

Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford Taurus near the intersection of U.S. 13 and Wrench Road in the Godwin area of Sampson. During the stop, reportedly made due to a routine violation, deputies obtained probable cause to search the vehicle and found 5 grams of meth and o.5 grams of marijuana.

The drugs were seized and all three occupants of the vehicle taken into custody.

Arrested were: Frankie Lee Thornton, 24, of 133 Bobwhite Lane, Goldsboro; Allen Michael McCullen, 21, of 213 Stoney Manor Drive, Goldsboro; and Dylan Shane Wilburn, 25, of 803 W. Oak St., Goldsboro

Each of the three men was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000 secured on all three.

Thornton was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and placed under $5,000 bond for that charge also, according to his arrest report.

By Chris Berendt

