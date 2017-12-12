He’s making his list

Santa has been busy the last few days, riding in Christmas parades and visiting with the boys and girls of Sampson County to find out what is on their Christmas wish list. Santa will be around town for a few more days, and the kids who would like to talk with him can find him at Hubb’s Corn Maze and downtown in his house.

Santa has been busy the last few days, riding in Christmas parades and visiting with the boys and girls of Sampson County to find out what is on their Christmas wish list. Santa will be around town for a few more days, and the kids who would like to talk with him can find him at Hubb’s Corn Maze and downtown in his house. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_9264-2-.jpg Santa has been busy the last few days, riding in Christmas parades and visiting with the boys and girls of Sampson County to find out what is on their Christmas wish list. Santa will be around town for a few more days, and the kids who would like to talk with him can find him at Hubb’s Corn Maze and downtown in his house.