Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 12 — Megan Elizabeth Smith, 28, of 80 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny, forgery-using/uttering and five counts of forgery-counterfeiting. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 12 — Craig Colin Watkins, 36, of 39 Gill Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and orders for arrest on out-of-county charges of failing to appear on counts of misdemeanor larceny and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $2,200; court date is Jan. 16.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 12 —Raeford Carter Jr. and Terry Carter of Clinton were victim in the theft of items from a building and vehicles, including various power and hand tools, lawn care equipment and various supplies. Items valued at $1,600.

• Dec. 12 —Darryl Howard and James Howard of Autryville reported the theft of items from a pump house. Various power tools and other items, valued at about $1,500, were taken.