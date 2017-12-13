Bennett, Templin take oaths in Roseboro

Roseboro commissioners Cyndi Templin and Anthony Bennett took oaths Tuesday night, following being elected to the board during the November election.

Bennett was first appointed to the board in 2006, and later elected in 2008. He has served for the last 11 years as a commissioner, and the last two years as the mayor pro tem, a position he was selected for again following Tuesday’s swearing in ceremony.

Raised in Roseboro, Bennett graduated from Charles E. Perry High School in 1968. For the last 23 years, he has worked for Steel Technologies in Clinton. He is married to the Rev. Carolyn Bennett, and together they have four children, Tony, Cynthia, Mesha, and Jarrett, and three grandchildren, Tavon, Tarek and Omari.

Templin was appointed to the board after Mayor Alice Butler won the mayoral election two years ago. With a vacant seat, the board accepted applications. Templin received the fourth highest total votes during the November 2015 election, and after applying for the vacant position, was selected to serve by the remaining commissioners.

Templin grew up in Pennsylvania in Berks County, an area not so different than Sampson County. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University, then her teaching credentials from Albright College. She is married to Barry and they have three children, Alex, Kyle and Erin and one grandchild.

The commissioners moved to Roseboro in 2006 to begin teaching in Sampson County Schools. She currently works as a North Carolina pre-k teacher at Union Elementary School.

