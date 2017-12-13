Man facing charges of rape, incest

A man charged in October with indecent liberties after attempting to flee to Mexico is now facing local charges of rape and incest from the same young female victim, reportedly spanning several years, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Primitvivo Arias, 30, of the 500 block of Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, has been charged with second degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old and felony incest.

The charges were served on Tuesday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under $300,000 secured bond and has an immigration hold on him through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, a complaint was filed with the Sheriff’s Office regarding alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old female. Upon investigation, probable cause was established to obtain warrants on Arias.

Details released on the investigation were limited due to the sensitive nature of the case in order to protect the victim and her family.

“The complaint was filed on Oct. 22 and the alleged offenses spanned over several years,” Smith said Wednesday.

Back in October, Arias was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was taken into custody at Eddins Mobile Home Park, Lot A5, Newton Grove, after being wanted for a year.

No bond was set in the case at that time as the investigation continued.

Arias was entered wanted by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 following an investigation launched after receiving a complaint from the Sampson County Department of Social Services. Warrants were issued, however investigators were unable to locate the suspect at the time and as a result he was entered wanted.

“We had warrants on him for the indecent liberties charges and he had fled to Mexico,” said Smith.

Officers were able to find Arias in October and serve the outstanding warrants. Smith confirmed Wednesday that the indecent liberties charges served at that time and the rape and incest offenses brought this week stem from alleged offenses on the same female victim.

Arias is expected to remain in the Detention Center due to the immigration hold.

An immigration hold can be used when a foreign national in state or federal custody comes to the attention of the Department of Homeland Security through one of its agencies, including ICE. Sometimes called a detainer, the hold can be placed on the person, meaning the facility is not to release them, but rather transfer them to federal custody at the end of the jail term.

Suspect fled to Mexico, on immigration hold

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

