Theater prepares for next production

Thanks to Coleman Simpson (he of the yellow trousers and green coat) and the entire cast of “Elf, Jr.” for reawakening in our audiences the magic and love of the Christmas season.

It was enjoyed by everyone who attended and will be long remembered for the songs and dances of the many children and adults and the direction by Angela Martin. We also thank Performance Automotive for sponsoring this community event.

Dr. L.J. Carr has finished auditions for “The Beauty and the Beast”. She was fortunate to have enough talent to end up with two casts named Baguettes and Berets and Enchanted Rose. Each cast will be responsible for four shows. Go to Sampson Community Theater on Facebook to find out the names of the cast members.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thallian Association’s production of Oliver which will be performed Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy!

2018 SCT Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

At Christmas play and make good cheer, for Christmas comes but once a year!

One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

