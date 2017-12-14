Fatal shooting over weekend being probed

A deadly shooting in southern Sampson County on Saturday night is being investigated by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, who released general details on the fatal incident on Thursday morning.

According to information released by sheriff’s officials, at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to 9355 Willard Road to a shooting victim. The address is located in the Willard area of Sampson County, near the intersection of Rufus Wells Road, about 5 miles southeast of Harrells, in the southernmost section of the county.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered two shooting victims, one of which had succumb to their injuries,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “The second victim was transported for treatment and the extent of their injuries, along with the names of both victims involved, are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.”

According to sources outside of the Sheriff’s Office, the victim in the shooting was Devin Breyon Cooper, who was reportedly a resident of Harrells. His age was not immediately known, nor was the identity of the other individual involved in the deadly shooting.

Sheriff’s officials cited the integrity of the probe in the decision not to release any details or inform media when reached about the shooting nearly five days after it occurred, when The Independent received information a shooting had occurred over the weekend.

“It’s imperative that we protect the integrity of this investigation as we continue to proactively investigate all leads in this case,” Smith stated Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials noted that anyone who may have information regarding the fatal incident on Willard Road “is strongly encouraged” to contact Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators at 910-592-4141.

