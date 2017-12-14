Newton Grove leaders take oaths

NEWTON GROVE — With 2018 less just weeks away, town officials are looking forward to a new year of leadership.

The town welcomed a new commissioner William “Chris” Raynor and incumbents Teresa Wilson and Gary Mac Herring to another after they were recently sworn in. Raynor replaced Steve Jackson, a longtime commissioner who made a decision not to seek another term.

Herring would like to continue his work with the town through organizations such as CING (Citizens Improving Newton Grove). One project on the horizon is a project to honor military men and women.

Like Herring, Wilson would also like to make improvements throughout the town. A $79,000 playground project she presented was recently approved, which will include new equipment for children. Along with other commissioners, she assisted with library repairs in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

The terms for Herring, Wilson and Raynor last for four years. The other commissioners serving on the board are Cody Smith and Alan Herring.

Mayor Gerald Darden was recently sworn in for another two-year term with the assistance of Town Clerk Amanda Turner. He was joined by his wife, Gail Darden. During the November election, Darden ran unopposed. He returned to the mayor’s office in 2015 and filed in the summer to stay around longer.

Some of his goals is to continue infrastructure upgrades and make improvements throughout the town. Some of them includes the Town’s Weeks Circle Project, which serves as a gathering place for the town’s busy roundabout. He previously served as mayor for more than a decade, before he made a decision to resign in 2013.

Commissioner Teresa Wilson, center, is sworn in by Town Clerk Amanda Turner. She is pictured with her son, Tod Wilson. Mayor Gerald Darden is sworn in by Town Clerk Amanda Turner. He is pictured with his wife Gail Darden. Commissioner Gary Mac Herring takes the oath of office. He is pictured with his sons Liam, James Grady and wife Chasity. Newcomer William 'Chris' Raynor takes the oath of office.

Newcomer Raynor joins board

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

