Parade winners presented trophies

The Roseboro Christmas parade was held Friday, Dec. 8, despite cold and rainy weather. Entries were judged and the following were winners:

Roseboro Elementary School — First place

Autryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary — Second place

Carolina Dance Company — Third place

