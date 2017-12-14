Parade winners presented trophies

The Roseboro Christmas parade was held Friday, Dec. 8, despite cold and rainy weather. Entries were judged and the following were winners:
Roseboro Elementary School — First place
Autryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary — Second place
Carolina Dance Company — Third place
