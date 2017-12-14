Posted on by

Parade winners presented trophies


The Roseboro Christmas parade was held Friday, Dec. 8, despite cold and rainy weather. Entries were judged and the following were winners: Roseboro Elementary School — First place


Autryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary — Second place


Carolina Dance Company — Third place


