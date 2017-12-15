Mingo Militia delivers to food bank

The Sons of Confederate Veterans Mingo Militia Camp 1717 held their annual Christmas party Dec. 7. Members enjoyed a steak supper with all the trimmings followed with banana pudding chocolate pound cake and coconut cake baked by Pat Hulen.

After the meal the camp and their families were entertained by Kelly Hinson of Jackson Springs as she read “General Lee and Santa Claus” by Louise Clack published by Scuppernong Press of Wake Forest.

The members brought boxes and bags of food to donate to the Salemburg Food Bank. Woodrow Smith was very grateful for the donation. Commander Stephen Hulen stated that as a Civic Organization the Sons of Confederate Veterans are a part of the community and it is our responsibility to give back to the community. As the Mingo Militia Camp grows we are looking to do more for our fellow citizens all over Sampson County. This is our home and we support our neighbors and only want to promote unity and goodwill throughout Sampson County. Besides giving to the Salemburg Food Bank we give the HL Hunley award to the JROTC units each year at Union High School and Lakewood High School to a cadet who shows leadership qualities.

The SCV is the direct heir of the United Confederate Veterans, and the oldest hereditary organization for male descendants of Confederate soldiers. Organized at Richmond, Va. in 1896, the SCV continues to serve as a historical, patriotic, and non-political organization dedicated to ensuring that a true history of the 1861-1865 period is preserved.

Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all male descendants of any veteran who served honorably in the Confederate armed forces.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans Mingo Militia meet at the Mingo Community Building located on Mingo Church Road, Dunn on the first Thursday night of each month at 7 p.m.