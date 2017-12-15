‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ set for Tuesday in Harrells

HARRELLS — Holding candles, community members have made an annual tradition of gathering in the heart of town and singing such classics as “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

“Singing Around the Christmas Tree” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. at the town’s holiday tree, located across from the fire department building, 606 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells. In the past, some of the other favorites included “Silver Bells,”Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Winter Wonderland.”

Following the harmony of carolers, children visit with Santa Claus inside the building before he makes his trip around the world on Christmas Eve. Refreshments will also be served.

“It gives people a chance to talk with their neighbors and bring in that spirit,” Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell said about the annual tradition.

Ezzell is looking forward to the event which includes a contest for the best decorated home. This year, that competition expanded to other nearby communities outside of the town’s limits.

“That’s going to be neat to be able to expand that a little bit,” Ezzell said. “Since it’s the community that comes and sings around the tree, we decided to do the decorating contest for the community as well.”

Community members light candles and sing as part of an annual holiday tradition in Harrells.

Event also includes Santa visit, home decorating contest